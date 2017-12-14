Viral video of toddler saving wrestling sister originated in Columbia City

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) A viral video of a little boy coming to the aid of his sister, who was competing in a wrestling match, originated in Columbia City, NewsChannel 15 has learned.

This week, Tori Prendergast shared a video on her Facebook page that showed a young girl and a young boy wrestling in a match. Three seconds into the video of the match, a young boy darts onto the mat and shoves the boy from the girl – his sister.

The video has been viewed more than 70,000 times and shown on national television shows.

It turns out, the match was part of a club duals competition held at Indian Springs Middle School in Columbia City last Sunday.

Prendergast’s 5-year-old son, Ryan, was competing in the match against 4-year-old Ruby. It was Ruby’s 2-year-old brother, Jash, who ran in to save the day.

Prendergast said she shared the video on social media because it was lovable.

“I just shared it thinking it was cute,” said Prendergast. “I had no idea everyone would love it!”