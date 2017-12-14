The Rib Room closing, being replaced by Sweet Lou’s Pizza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A new, deep dish pizzeria is coming to the East Village Neighborhood. The popular Rib Room restaurant at 1235 E. State Blvd. will close and Sweet Lou’s pizza will take its place.

The Rib Room has been a neighborhood staple for since 1957. Even though it’s closing down, general manager Karon Messman said fans can look forward to Sweet Lou’s Pizza. She’s glad the pizzeria owner will be keeping their ribs on his menu.

“I’m actually really excited,” she said. “I think it’s time for a fresh change in the East State Village. I think people will be looking forward to trying something new as long as they can still get their beloved ribs and fries and calypso salads.”

The new pizzeria is named after owner Lou Henry. He’s been dreaming of this day for a decade, since he started working on his deep dish recipe. It’s got the crust on bottom, then the cheese, then the toppings and then the sauces on top.

“It’s a lot of cornmeal,” he said describing his specialty. “It’s got a little bit of a sweetness like a corn sweetness. It’s ‘biscuity.’ It’s sturdy. A lot of naysayers joke it’s more like a lasagna or a casserole more so than a pizza. This is very much more eating it like a fork and savoring it because it takes a long time to make so you got to make it worth their while.”

Henry believes people will embrace his new restaurant since there’s not many deep dish pizza options in Fort Wayne.

“I want to give my neighborhood and in Fort Wayne in general just a clean, warm, comfortable, friendly atmosphere and I just want to take advantage of the opportunity to make people smile and feed people,” he said.

Sweet Lou’s Pizza will open up to all pizza lovers next month.