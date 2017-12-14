Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Kokomo man

KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old man from Kokomo, according to Indiana State Police.

Kokomo is approximately 80 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.

Authorities said Ronald L. Debusk was last seen Tuesday around 11 a.m. in Kokomo. Police said Debusk may be in extreme danger and require medical attention.

Debusk is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Police said Debusk was driving a 2005 red Chevy Silverado with Indiana license plate TK965LPC.

Anyone with information about Debusk should call the Kokomo Police Department at (765) 456-7199, (765) 456-1105, or 911 immediately.