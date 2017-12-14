Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 72-year-old man missing from Columbus, according to Indiana State Police.

Columbus is approximately 46 miles south of Indianapolis.

Police said Danny C. Campbell may be in extreme danger and require medical attention. He was last seen Thursday in Columbus.

Campbell is described as 5 feet 11 inches, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hat, black Carhart jacket, white thermal top, and gray sweatpants.

Police believe Campbell is driving a 2012 black Toyota Venza with Indiana license plate RSA683.

Anyone with information about Campbell is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at (812) 379-1689 or 911 immediately.