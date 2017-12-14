St. Francis makes pit stop, then continues preparation in Daytona for national championship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WANE) – St. Francis hopes for a victory lap of sorts.

The Cougars are preparing to try to repeat at NAIA National Champions as they face Reinhardt (Ga.) on Saturday. On Thursday, the team practice but also toured the history Daytona International Speedway just a short bus ride away from the stadium.

Sports reporter Andy McDonnell gets us caught up on USF as they gear up for the game. Follow him on Twitter ( @Andy_McDonnell ) for compete coverage.

The Banquet of Champions will take place on Friday night with Cougars quarterback Nick Ferrer as a candidate for NAIA Player of the Year.

Next stop: Daytona Beach and the @NAIA National Championship game 🏖😎🏈 We’ll have full coverage as @sfcougars go for back-to-back titles pic.twitter.com/0WHVZIrPjW — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) December 14, 2017