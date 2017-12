FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider senior Christian Covington is heading to Terre Haute as the standout running back committed to Indiana State on Thursday.

An IFCA all-state selection in 6A, Covington racked up 182 carries for 1,373 yards and 24 rushing TDs as a senior.

He finishes his career at Snider with 2,650 rushing yards and 39 rushing TDs.

A first-team All-SAC selection, Covington helped lead the Panthers to an 11-1 season this past fall and and SAC title.