Police: TV segment on 2 Indiana girls’ slayings spurs tips

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say a national television show’s segment on the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls has spurred an increase in tips on the case.

State Police Sgt. Kim Riley says that before the “Dr. Phil” talk show aired a segment Wednesday on the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams police were receiving between two and five tips a day about the case.

But Riley tells the Journal & Courier that about 140 tips were received within 20 hours of the segment’s airing.

The Delphi teens vanished Feb. 13 while hiking near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Their bodies were found the next day.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says the investigation is far from becoming a cold case.

The police tip line for the case is 844-459-5786. Tips can also be reported by emailing Abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com.

