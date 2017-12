FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police have asked for the public’s help to find a man suspected of using a stolen credit card at a Fort Wayne grocery store.

Police said the man used the card at a Kroger store at 1125 W. State Blvd. on Monday, Oct. 30, around 11:30 a.m.

State police did not say where the card was stolen from or how much the suspect bought with it. No other information was released.

Anyone with any information on the suspect is asked to call (260) 449-7405.