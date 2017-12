FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in six years Cody Sol got a haircut – and for a good cause.

The Komets standout defenseman and fan favorite donated his hair to “Wigs For Kids” in honor of his cousin Nicholas Kiers who passed away in 2015 from a brain tumor.

“Wigs For Kids” is a non-profit organization that helps kids suffering from hair loss since 1981.

Sol got snipped at Great Clips in the North Georgetown Shopping Center.

The Komets host the Indy Fuel at 8 p.m. Friday.