Hundreds pack theaters in Fort Wayne for premier of Star Wars: The Last Jedi

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The force is back in the Fort. Thursday was opening night for the latest installment in the Star Wars saga– Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

“I love it,” 8-year-old Chloe Blair said.

The first showing of the night was at 7. Then they continued about every hour for the rest of the evening.

“I’ve been here since 1 p.m.” Star Wars fan Casey Merriam said. “We were grilling and tailgating in the parking lot earlier. We’re just so excited.”

The sold out shows, crowd and mania should be no surprise with Star Wars super fans.

“It was probably the first movie I watched coming home from the hospital after I was born,” Blake Buchanan said.

“I wouldn’t want any fan base than the star wars fan base behind my back,” Brenna Conger said.

But the night wasn’t just about the super fans. It was about those who love the super fans.

“Fell in love with [my daughter] falling in love with it,” Ashley Blair said. “Seeing her excitement, and all the things she’s learned.”

“I hadn’t seen all the movies then I met [my friend], and he had me watch them all,” Conger said.

Buchanan built his own R2D2 which was at the premier at the AMC Jefferson Point 18 theater. Storm troopers, wookiees, Jabba The Hut and Chewbacca made it to the show too.