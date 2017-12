FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters battled frigid temperatures and flames at a house on Fort Wayne’s north side early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to 404 East Till Road shortly before 1 a.m.

Crews found flames coming out of the roof of the two-story home.

Everyone inside the home got out safely.

No injuries were reported.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.