Bill would require most Indiana employers to offer contraceptive coverage

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE)- Do you think some employers in Indiana should be required to cover contraceptive care? One state lawmaker wants to make it so many Indiana employers cannot opt out, except for a very specific reason.

Right now, any Indiana employer insurance that’s governed by state law is required to cover contraceptive care….unless you’re a religious organization or have a moral objection and decide to opt out.

State Senator Jean Breaux, a Democrat from Indianapolis explained “Which would mean that if a woman wanted to purchase birth control and she worked for an employer that opted out, that she would now have to pay for that birth control out of her own pocket.” State Senator Jean Breaux is working on legislation that would state that an employer can not opt out, unless you are, controlled by, or are strongly affiliated with a church.

Breaux said “I am just trying to offset what’s happening at the Federal level, and make sure that women have the right to access contraceptive care, if they choose to engage in that as part of any kind of regular family planning program.” In October, President Donald Trump issued an Executive Order that allows more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women by claiming religious or moral objections. Breaux acknowledges her legislative battle at hand.

Breaux explained “It seems like all bills are uphill battle to start. Are there going to be detractors? Sure. Is there going to have to be work done to get this bill passed? Absolutely. Am I prepared to do it? Yes I am.”

Andy Vetor, Principal EVP of Employee Benefits with AJ Insurance explained “We’ve seen some employers since the exemption’s been put in place, probably a handful, have contacted us and have had discussions about whether or not they should continue to offer contraceptive coverage.” Andy Vetor, with MJ Insurance, is an employer insurance expert.

Vetor said “I think you may see a few employers that would have objection to this law.” If you are wondering where your employer stands with current state or Federal rules, Vetor says ask your Human Resources person. He said it is also a good idea to ask your HR person to see if your employer offers contraceptive care.

We tried to contact several Republican State Senators to get their reaction to the proposal. None were available for comment.