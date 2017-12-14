8 arrested, 6 more charged in drug takedown

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) Police in Wells County arrested eight suspects and charged six more in a pre-dawn drug takedown.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, officers from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office and the Bluffton Police Department served 14 arrest warrants. Police said the warrants were the fallout from a five-month investigation that included previous covert purchases of drugs including Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Heroin, Narcotic Drugs and Prescription Medications.

The morning operation was named Operation Breaking Traditions because police said several of those arrested were related.

“Operation Breaking Traditions is geared at ending the ongoing traditions that are practiced in the drug trade, of passing the network down from one generation to the next,” Bluffton Police said.

Those arrested include:

Michael Pearson, 22 years old, Bluffton SERVED

I. Dealing Cocaine, Level 3 Felony

II. Dealing Cocaine, Level 4 Felony

Jacob Bowman, 24 years old, Bluffton SERVED

I. Dealing a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony

II. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony

III. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 3 Felony

Ronald Evans, 56 years old, Bluffton SERVED

I. Dealing Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony

II. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony

III. Dealing Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony

Stephanie Jarrett, 23 years old, Bluffton SERVED

I. Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony

II. Theft, Class A Misdemeanor

Bernard Eguia, 47 years old, Bluffton SERVED

I. Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony

II. Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony

III. Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony

Margaret LaPeer, 58 years old, Bluffton SERVED

I. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor

II. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony

III. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony

James Shinpaugh, 45 years old, Bluffton SERVED

I. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony

II. Legend Drug Deception, Level 6 Felony

David Donahoe, 25 years old, Bluffton INDIANA DOC

I. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony

II. Theft, Class A Misdemeanor

Police are still seeking the following individuals with outstanding arrest warrants:

Tiffany Sadnick, 23 years old, Bluffton

I. Dealing Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony

II. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony

III. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 3 Felony

David Eckelbarger II, 47 years old, Bluffton

I. Dealing Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony

II. D ealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor

Morgan Zanzinger, 37 years old, Bluffton

I. Dealing Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony

II. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor

Robert Donahoe Jr., 47 years old, Bluffton

I. Dealing Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony

II. Dealing Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony

Kristin Donahoe, 37 years old, Bluffton

I. Maintaining Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

Robert Donahoe III, 26 years old, Montpelier

I. Dealing Schedule III Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony

II. Dealing Schedule III Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony

The public is asked to call the Bluffton Police Department at (260) 824-3320 if you have any information on the above listed individuals.