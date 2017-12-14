8 arrested, 6 more charged in drug takedown

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) Police in Wells County arrested eight suspects and charged six more in a pre-dawn drug takedown.
Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, officers from the Wells County Sheriff’s Office and the Bluffton Police Department served 14 arrest warrants. Police said the warrants were the fallout from a five-month investigation that included previous covert purchases of drugs including Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Heroin, Narcotic Drugs and Prescription Medications.
The morning operation was named Operation Breaking Traditions because police said several of those arrested were related.
“Operation Breaking Traditions is geared at ending the ongoing traditions that are practiced in the drug trade, of passing the network down from one generation to the next,” Bluffton Police said.
Those arrested include:
Michael Pearson, 22 years old, Bluffton SERVED
I. Dealing Cocaine, Level 3 Felony
II. Dealing Cocaine, Level 4 Felony
Jacob Bowman, 24 years old, Bluffton SERVED
I. Dealing a Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony
II. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony
III. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 3 Felony
Ronald Evans, 56 years old, Bluffton SERVED
I. Dealing Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony
II. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
III. Dealing Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony
Stephanie Jarrett, 23 years old, Bluffton SERVED
I. Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 4 Felony
II. Theft, Class A Misdemeanor
Bernard Eguia, 47 years old, Bluffton SERVED
I. Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
II. Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
III. Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 5 Felony
Margaret LaPeer, 58 years old, Bluffton SERVED
I. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor
II. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony
III. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony
James Shinpaugh, 45 years old, Bluffton SERVED
I. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
II. Legend Drug Deception, Level 6 Felony
David Donahoe, 25 years old, Bluffton INDIANA DOC
I. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
II. Theft, Class A Misdemeanor
Police are still seeking the following individuals with outstanding arrest warrants:
Tiffany Sadnick, 23 years old, Bluffton
I. Dealing Narcotic Drug, a Level 4 Felony
II. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 4 Felony
III. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Level 3 Felony
David Eckelbarger II, 47 years old, Bluffton
I. Dealing Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony
II. D ealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor
Morgan Zanzinger, 37 years old, Bluffton
I. Dealing Narcotic Drug, Level 4 Felony
II. Dealing Schedule IV Controlled Substance, Class A Misdemeanor
Robert Donahoe Jr., 47 years old, Bluffton
I. Dealing Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony
II. Dealing Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony
Kristin Donahoe, 37 years old, Bluffton
I. Maintaining Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony
Robert Donahoe III, 26 years old, Montpelier
I. Dealing Schedule III Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
II. Dealing Schedule III Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony
The public is asked to call the Bluffton Police Department at (260) 824-3320 if you have any information on the above listed individuals.