4 injured in drive-by shooting during vigil in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Four people have been injured in a drive-by shooting in Ohio during a vigil for a man who was killed on the same street earlier this week.
Police were called to the scene in Columbus shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition. One of those victims was later upgraded to stable condition. A third person also was hospitalized in stable condition and a fourth victim was treated at the scene.
Police are searching for a suspect. A motive remains under investigation.
The shooting happened during a vigil for 29-year-old Brandon Meeks, who was shot and killed on Monday. Meeks was the city’s 130th homicide victim of the year.
Police have not said if the shootings are connected.
