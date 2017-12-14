12/14 Prep Basketball Recap

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Jay County held on to beat Heritage while Woodlan edged Southern Wells as ACAC girls basketball took center stage on the prep hoops scene Thursday night.

In Monroeville Heritage’s Bree Dossen tied the game at 37 with at jumper with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter but 3-time defending conference champ Jay County pulled away in the end to win 45-42.

In Woodburn it was Woodlan topping Southern Wells 46-41. Addison Bayman led Woodlan with 23 points while Kirtlyn Noble paced Southern Wells with 10.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: JAY COUNTY 45 HERITAGE 42 (F)

GIRLS: SOUTHERN WELLS 41 WOODLAN 46 (F)

GIRLS: FREMONT — WESTVIEW —

GIRLS: TIPPECANOE VALLEY 58 WINAMAC 33 (F)

GIRLS: WAWASEE 43 BETHANY CHRISTIAN 38 (F)