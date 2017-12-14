Mad Ants rally falls short in road loss to Red Claws

PORTLAND, Maine (WANE) – Down 17 at half the Mad Ants rallied to build a four point lead with 35 seconds to go but in the end squandered an opportunity for a key road win, falling at Maine 110-107.

Jarrod Uthoff led the Ants with 25 points – including some clutch threes in the fourth quarter – but his turnover with 20 seconds to go resulted in a go-ahead lay-up by the Red Claws and Maine never looked back.

Walter Lemon Jr. added 19 points for the Ants while Alex Poythress chipped in with 18.

With the loss the Ants drop to 10-5 overall.

The Mad Ants are back home Saturday night when they host Grand Rapids at 7 p.m.