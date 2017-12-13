Sources: Indianapolis to host 2021 NBA All-Star Game

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Indianapolis is set to host the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, multiple sources including WISH-TV’s Anthony Calhoun have reported.

The Indiana Pacers said early Wednesday that the team would make a major announcement at 4 p.m Wednesday. The Pacers did not provide any further details about what the announcement may entail.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, and Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett are set to attend the press conference, though.

WISH-TV’s Calhoun tweeted around 9 a.m. Wednesday that sources told him the Pacers will host the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.

BREAKING: sources tell me that Indianapolis will host the 2021 #NBA All-Star Game! (first reported by @wojespn) WATCH presser LIVE on @WISH_TV at 4pm. — Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) December 13, 2017

ESPN’s NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski also tweeted the report.

The Indiana Pacers will host the 2021 NBA All-Star Game, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 13, 2017

Back in April, Larry Bird helped to deliver a formal bid for the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. He drove four blocks down New York City’s Fifth Avenue in an Indy car to deliver the Pacers’ bid to Silver.

It apparently worked.

The NBA All-Star Game typically generates millions of dollars in revenue for host cities.

The game will mark the third time Indiana has hosted an NBA All-Star Game. Fort Wayne hosted the game in 1953 as home of the Pistons, and Indianapolis hosted in 1985.

NewsChannel 15 will have more on the announcement later Wednesday.