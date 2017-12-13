Officials predict change unlikely to Indiana’s cold beer law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two leading voices on Indiana alcohol issues say there’s little chance lawmakers will take action allowing convenience and grocery stores to sell cold beer.

Former state Sen. Beverly Gard, who led an alcohol study commission, and Senate Public Policy Committee Chairman Ron Alting both agree the issue is a non-starter in the coming session.

The two Republicans made the comments during a legislative preview discussion Wednesday.

Selling carryout cold beer in Indiana is a right primarily afforded to clout-heavy package liquor stores, which have fervently lobbied to keep it that way.

But public opinion polling suggests the general public widely supports allowing convenience and big-box stores to sell cold — and not just warm — beer.

Gard says change isn’t likely until voters make their voice heard.

