Newsboys to perform in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Newsboys will perform at Fort Wayne’s Memorial Coliseum next year.

Newboys will bring their “Newsboys United Tour” to the Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, March 18, 2018.

The show, part of Newsboys United 30th anniversary tour, will feature former bandmates Peter Furler and Phil Joel, showcasing “all the hits … under one roof … for one tour.”

Tickets for the show go on sale Monday, December 18 at 10 a.m. There will be an internet-only presale Friday at 10 a.m. through Sunday at 11:59 p.m. where fans can use the offer code NBUNITED for access.

For more information, visit www.memorialcoliseum.com.