Komets twisted by Cyclones in 6-3 defeat

CINCINNATI (WANE) – Cincinnati scored six goals on just 22 shots as the Komets fell at the Cyclones 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Komets starting goalie Michael Houser – who had been battling illness – gave up two goals on five shots before leaving the game after the first period. Garrett Bartus saved 11-of-15 shots in relief.

Shawn Szydlowski, Garrett Thompson, and Bobby Shea each found the net for the Komets.

Cincinnati was 2-for-4 on the powerplay while the Komets were 0-for-5.

The Komets are back in action Friday when they host the Indy Fuel at 8 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.