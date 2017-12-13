Holiday Cab program returns for 30th year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Free rides home will once again be offered to those who’ve been drinking or are impaired this holiday season.

Details of the 30th annual Holiday Cab program were announced Wednesday morning. The program, which aims to reduce impaired driving, will offer free rides from 8 pm to 2 am. Dec. 14 through Jan. 1.

Holiday Cab Phone Number: (260) 426-8555

Since 1987, Holiday Cab has provided an alternative for residents looking for a safe ride home.

The Holiday Cab program will provide free rides home to those who live within a 10-mile radius of downtown Fort Wayne. Those who live farther can still use the cab service, but will have to pay the difference, beyond the 10-mile radius.

Residents must call Holiday Cab at (260) 426-8555 in order to get the free service. Reservations are not accepted, and the cabs will only take people home, not to another bar, restaurant or party.

This year’s Holiday Cab program is sponsored by Deluxe Taxi Company, AALCO Distributing Company, Anheuser-Busch IN BEV, UAW CAP Council and the Tavern Owner’s Association. Rides will be provided by Deluxe Taxi Company. The program has received support from local law enforcement agencies.