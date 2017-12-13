Holcomb, lawmakers to offer session preview at conference

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb and key Indiana lawmakers are set to discuss some of the biggest issues likely to emerge during the coming legislative session.

Republicans and Democrats will participate in policy discussions during an annual legislative preview conference that will be held Wednesday.

Holcomb is set to give a speech where he is expected to highlight the need to improve workforce training. Experts say too many Indiana workers are undereducated for the jobs that are available.

A panel discussion on alcohol and marijuana laws is bound to yield debate over whether to eliminate a prohibition blocking grocery and convenience stores from selling cold beer. Same goes for the state’s prohibition era ban on Sunday retail alcohol sales.

The 2018 session kicks off in earnest Jan. 3.

