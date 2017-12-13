Grabill Inn restaurant to close Dec. 30

GRABILL, Ind. (WANE) – A longtime restaurant in Grabill will close at the end of the year.

The Grabill Inn, 13706 Fairview Drive, will serve its final meals on Dec. 30.

Nicole DeCamp, daughter of restaurant owner Candy DeCamp, made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday.

The DeCamp Family has owned the restaurant for four decades, since 1977.

“We have been honored and blessed to have served the community for 40 years but it’s time for my mom to move on and retire,” Nicole DeCamp said on Facebook.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the restaurant and property are for sale.