Gourmet burger joint BurgerFi to open in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new gourmet burger eatery is set to open on Fort Wayne’s north side.

BurgerFi will open Monday at 7777 Coldwater Road, in the strip mall with Salsa Grille and Courtney’s Bakery just north of Cook Road. The restaurant will be owned by Hoosier Foodies franchise group owners, Gavin Hart and Mike Catalogna.

BurgerFi will serve a variety of craft burgers, hand-cut fries and onion rings, and a proprietary Veggie Burger. The products will not include steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives.

The restaurant, in the spot of the old Petware House, will seat 72 diners inside, with a 36-seat patio outdoors.

BurgerFi will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.