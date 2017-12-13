Domestic disturbance leads to man being hit by vehicle

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is in critical condition after a vehicle hit him Tuesday evening.

Around 6:30, emergency crews responded to the intersection of Laddie Lane and Coldwater Road where they found the man laying in the roadway.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators discovered the incident started with a domestic disturbance between a man and woman prior to the accident.

Police said the woman tried to leave the area of the disturbance in a vehicle. The man then jumped onto the hood and hung on as the woman drove, according to police.

He eventually fell off and landed in the street on Coldwater. A vehicle driving the other way hit the man as it went by.

It’s not clear if any charges have been filed.

The incident is under investigation.