Concordia grad Black earns Big Ten honor for Boilermakers

Symone Black was tabbed the Big Ten Women’s Track Athlete of the Week on Wednesday. The honor is the fourth of Black’s career and first ever during the indoor season.

Black and the Boilermakers competed at the Hoosier Open on Friday and Black won a pair of events at the meet. First, she was the winner of the 400-meter dash with a time of 55.36 seconds, which ranks fourth in the country this year. Then, she wrapped up the meet with the 4×400-meter relay. She and teammates Carmiesha Cox, Samara Miller and Jahneya Mitchell won by 6.47 seconds with a time of 3:39.37. That time is the top time in the country this year. The team is one of just three nationally to break 3:40 in a season opener. The relay time ranks eighth in school history and it broke the meet record by more than two seconds.

Black and the Boilermakers are off until the start of the new year. The team will be back in action Jan. 13 at the home-opening Gene Edmonds Open.