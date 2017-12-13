Bill banning Down syndrome abortions heads to Ohio governor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Legislation making it a crime for a doctor to perform an abortion if the fetus might have Down syndrome has cleared its final legislative hurdle in Ohio and is headed to the governor.

Several other states have considered similar measures, triggering emotional debate over women’s rights, parental love and the trust between doctor and patient.

The bill cleared the Senate in a 20-12 vote Wednesday. It was a priority for the state’s largest anti-abortion group, Ohio Right to Life.

Abortion-rights activists staged a silent protest in the Senate chamber after its approval. They wore T-shirts spelling out “Stop the Bans.”

The measure makes performing such abortions a fourth-degree felony and requires the state medical board to revoke a physician’s license if convicted. Women involved in such procedures wouldn’t be penalized.

