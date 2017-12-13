12/13 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne edged New Haven in boys while 4A no. 5 Homestead bested Norwell on the road in girls action to highlight the local hoops scene on Wednesday.

New Haven missed what would have been a game-winning 30-foot heave at the buzzer as Wayne held on for a 65-63 victory. Craig Young led Wayne with 27 points while James Gardner had 21 for the Bulldogs.

Down in Ossian it was Homestead jumping out to a 17-0 lead before beating Norwell 62-49.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: GARRETT 49 BELLMONT 44 (F)

BOYS: NEW HAVEN 63 WAYNE 65 (F)

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: HOMESTEAD 62 NORWELL 49 (F)

GIRLS: ANGOLA 61 LAKELAND 30 (F)

GIRLS: CHURUBUSCO 27 GARRETT 57 (F)

GIRLS: NORTHFIELD 46 TIPTON 49 (F)