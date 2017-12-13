1 dead in weather related crash, snow closes Ind. Toll Road

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man is dead after his car slid into the path of a truck on a snow-covered stretch of U.S. 20 in northwest Indiana.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

In far northern Indiana, accidents sparked by lake effect snowfall closed the Indiana Toll Road for hours.

Police closed all lanes in a stretch of the highway in St. Joseph and Elkhart counties Tuesday afternoon, but all eastbound lanes and one westbound lane had reopened by 3 p.m.

State Police say numerous accidents occurred along that snowy highway stretch.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday for several far northern Indiana counties.

The National Weather Service says moderate to heavy lake effect snow showers rolling off of Lake Michigan could bring up to five inches of snow.

___