Woodlan grad, former Heritage coach Gilbert headed to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame Board of Directors announces the 2018 Women’s Induction Class to be honored on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Name High School Graduation

Cara (Gullion) Alfele Scottsburg 1988

Linda (Allen) Bamrick Roncalli 1980

Tricia Cullop North Knox 1989

Jennifer (Cole) Davis Valparaiso 1989

Marla (Inman) Eltrevoog Bedford North Lawrence 1992

Shannon (Freeman) Frogge Jay County 1986

Cheri (Shanebrook) Gilbert Woodlan 1972

Cindy Lamping Batesville 1991

Vicki Lander Evansville Bosse 1987

Beth (Piepenbrink) Schwecke Mooresville 1979

Dana (Drew) Shaw Valparaiso 1990

Indiana Fever Silver Medal Award

Bud Shippee Seymour 1970

(New Castle) – Loaded with basketball talent and tradition, the Indiana Basketball Hall of

Fame proudly announces their 2018 women’s induction class, to be honored at the 17th

annual Women’s Awards Banquet on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

Cara (Gullion) Alfele is considered one of the best all-around players at one of Indiana’s

powerhouse girls basketball programs before a career at one of the national powers of

women’s college basketball. A four-year player for HOF coach Donna Cheatham at

Scottsburg, she averaged 13.1 points and 7.4 rebounds as a sophomore for the

Warriorettes’ 24-3 state runner-up team, averaged 18.2 points and 7.3 rebounds as a junior

on their 20-3 squad and led them to an undefeated regular season and 27-1 record as a

senior, averaging 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists for a team ranked #1 in Indiana

and #14 in the nation. Upon her graduation, she ranked #1 in Scottsburg girls career points

(1,460), 2nd in rebounds (721), and 3rd in assists (305). A four-year player at Louisiana

Tech University, she was a member of two NCAA Final Four teams, four NCAA Tournament

appearances on teams that held a 102-27 overall record in her career. She resides in

Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Linda (Allen) Bamrick gains induction after establishing the Cathedral girls basketball

team as a power during her helm as head coach. A four-year player, captain and co-MVP at

Roncalli High School, she played under HOF coach Betty Clark at Manchester College.

Following one-year stints as head coach at Mitchell H.S. and University of Chicago Lab

School, she began a lengthy tenure as head coach at Cathedral in 1987. In 26 seasons, her

Irish teams won 393 games, including 11 sectional titles, four regional championships, and

three semi-state titles, to garner a 1999 3A runner-up finish and Class 3A championships in

2000 and 2001. In all, she had 407 career wins. Additionally her teams won eight

Indianapolis City championships, she coached seven Indiana All-Stars and she earned

numerous coaching honors including 1999 Indiana All-Stars assistant coach and 1999 State

Coach of the Year. Following her retirement as coach in 2012, she remains employed at

Cathedral as a health and physical education teacher. She resides in Indianapolis.

Tricia Cullop transitioned from an All-American player to a notable coaching career.

Setting records at North Knox High School, she earned national recognition and honors

from USA Today, Parade Magazine and Street & Smith’s following a career that included

1,461 points and 918 rebounds, selection as a 1989 Indiana All-Star and helping the

program to their first two sectional and regional titles in 1988 and 1989. A four-year

regular for HOF coach Lin Dunn at Purdue University, she was on teams making three

NCAA Tournament appearances, twice reaching the Sweet 16 and earned recognition as

Academic All-Big Ten, recipient of the Red Mackey Award and Purdue’s Mortar Board

Student Athlete of the Year. While completing her college career, she was an assistant

coach of McCutcheon’s 1993 state runner-up girls basketball team. Following assistant

coaching positions at Radford, Long Beach State and Xavier universities, she was the head

coach at the University of Evansville from 2000-2008, where she is the 2nd winningest

coach in program history with 123 wins. Since 2008 she has been the head coach at the

University of Toledo, where her teams are 202-96 (prior to start of 2017-18 season) and

have won one MAC tournament title, two regular season conference titles, four MAC West

Division titles and were winners of the 2011 Postseason WNIT Tournament championship.

She resides in Sylvania, Ohio.

Jennifer (Cole) Davis recorded success at Valparaiso High School before an unparalleled

career at LaSalle University. She graduated with Valparaiso girls basketball career records

of 1,083 points and 429 rebounds after averaging 20.4 points and 7.6 rebounds as a junior

for their 15-5 team and 17.5 points and 7 rebounds as a senior on their 22-2 squad,

winning two sectionals and a regional championship in her career. After averaging 20.8

points as a junior and 19.9 points as a senior at LaSalle University, she graduated as their

all-time leading scorer with 1,875 points and ranked among the Top 10 in program history

in 10 categories upon her graduation. She was a two-time 1st team all-conference pick,

1992 MAAC Player of the Year, twice Academic All-American and was the first player in

LaSalle women’s history to be named Philadelphia Big 5 Player of the Year. Following her

collegiate career, she became the first female athlete in LaSalle history to have her jersey

retired. Employed in pharmaceuticals, she resides in Highland, Michigan.

Indiana’s 1992 Miss Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year, Marla (Inman) Eltrevoog

was a sparkplug of supreme success for Bedford North Lawrence. A four-year player for

HOF coach Pete Pritchett, she was a leader of teams that were 103-3 in her career,

including a 1991 state championship and 1990 and 1992 state runner-up finishes, to go

along with four sectional titles, four regional championships and three semi-state titles.

Averaging 22 points per game as a senior, she was named AP All-State and Kodak AllAmerican

in addition to Miss Basketball honors. She totaled 1,658 points, 256 assists and

287 steals for her career, graduating as the Stars’ career scoring leader. Playing three

seasons at the University of Louisville, she started all 90 games that she played, graduating

with 1,107 points and was 7th in career assists at Louisville, with 484. She helped the

Cardinals to two NCAA Tournament appearances and a Conference USA championship,

while she was a two-year team MVP and 1st team all-conference selection. Previously an

assistant coach of the two-time NJCAA National Champions at Illinois Central College, she

has been a 6th grade teacher at Saratoga Grade School and resides in Seneca, Illinois.

Shannon (Freeman) Frogge remains the only Jay County H.S. graduate named as an

Indiana All-Star. Setting school records in career scoring (1,458 points) and rebounds

(831), she was named a 1986 Indiana All-Star, Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year, AP 1st

team all-state and Academic All-American after averaging 26.2 points and 12.2 rebounds

per game as a senior. Averaging 15.9 points and 10.2 rebounds as a sophomore and 17.4

points and 10.9 rebounds as a junior, she helped lead the Patriots to a 50-13 record in her

final three seasons. In 2009, Hoosier Basketball Magazine named her one of the “Top 100

Players in the Past 40 Years.” Named Rookie of the Year and Dean’s List after one season at

the University of Kentucky, she transferred to Ball State where she served as a team cocaptain

before a basal skull fracture and torn ACL prematurely ended her career.

Employed in wellness and physical training, she resides in Heber City, Utah.

Cheri (Shanebrook) Gilbert takes her place in the Hall as the head coach of a small school

winner of Indiana’s one-class girls basketball state tournament. As the head coach of

Heritage High School from 1977-87, she led teams to wins in 80% of their games, totaling

162 victories against 40 losses. Highlighting her career, she coached Heritage to a 1982

IHSAA state championship victory, holding the distinction of the smallest enrollment of any

of Indiana’s one-class girls basketball state champions. Her team returned to the 1983

state finals led by Indiana Miss Basketball and HOF inductee, Jody Beerman, holding a 50-3

record over those two seasons and a 90-8 record over four seasons from 1981-1985. In all,

Gilbert’s teams won five Allen County Athletic Conference titles, five sectionals, three

regionals and three semi-states, reaching the state finals in 1978, 1982 and 1983. Gilbert

remained a teacher at Heritage before spending six years as athletic director, retiring in

2017 after 39 years with the school. She resides in Leo, Indiana.

Following in family footsteps, Cindy Lamping forged a record-setting career of her own at

Batesville High School and Purdue University. Now joining her older sister Donna as an

Indiana Basketball HOF inductee, Cindy set the Batesville and Ripley County scoring

records with 2,048 career points. Averaging 34.1 points, 15.1 rebounds and 6.7 steals per

game as a senior, she was named 1991 Indiana All-Star, 1st team all-state and 3rd team AllAmerican.

She graduated as valedictorian at Batesville to accompany career averages of

22.8 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. At Purdue she was a three-year starter under

HOF coach Lin Dunn, scoring 942 career points and helping the Boilers to two Big 10

championships, three NCAA Sweet 16s, two NCAA Elite 8 appearances and the 1994 NCAA

Final Four. Averaging 8.1 points per game in her college career, she was named three-time

academic all-Big 10, a two-time team captain, and received the Big 10 Medal of Honor, Red

Mackey Award, an NCAA Post-Graduate scholarship and Purdue Mortar Board Female

Senior Athlete of the Year. She resides in Chicago, Illinois.

Vicki Lander lit up scoreboards in Evansville and at UNLV during her high-scoring career.

A 1987 Indiana All-Star and AP 1st team all-state selection, she led the state in scoring with

a 31.1 point per game average as a senior. Scoring 26.1 per game as a junior, 17.4 as a

sophomore and 12.8 as a freshman, she holds the Bosse career scoring mark at 1,843

points. A three-time 1st team all-city selection, her Bosse teams won two sectionals, two

regionals and reached the 1984 state finals, while also capturing two Evansville city titles

and two SIAC championships. At UNLV, she graduated as their 7th all-time leading scorer

with 1,242 career points, also leading her team in assists, steals and three-pointers. A twotime

all-Big West selection, she was a member of the best team in UNLV women’s history –

their 1989-90 team was 28-3 with a 22-game winning streak, Big West Conference

championship and reached #2 in the national polls. She has been a police officer with the

City of Mesa, Arizona and resides in Gilbert, Arizona.

Beth (Piepenbrink) Schwecke left her mark at Mooresville High School and Butler

University. A member of Mooresville’s teams in the inaugural years of IHSAA girls

basketball, she helped them become an early power program. Averaging 14.4 points and

15.0 rebounds as a senior and 14.1 points and 10.4 rebounds as a junior, the Pioneers went

41-4 over her final two seasons and over her career were 67-12, winning four sectionals,

four regionals and reaching the 1978 state finals. Individually, she recorded 906 career

points, a school-record 996 career rebounds, as well as 247 steals and 236 assists, earning

1979 Indiana All-Star selection, along with three-year all-conference and two-time team

MVP honors. A four-year starter at Butler, where their teams went 88-12, she was the first

woman to record 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds, earning honorable

mention All-American honors. Graduating in the top 10 in at least 15 statistical categories,

including 1,378 career points, 1,103 career rebounds, 139 career blocks and 192 career

steals, she was one of 10 players named to Butler’s All-Sesquicentennal Team and is

inducted in the school’s athletics hall of fame as an individual and as a member of the 1981-

82 team. A teacher in Indiana, New Jersey and Colorado, she resides in Evergreen,

Colorado.

Dana (Drew) Shaw followed an impressive high school career with remarkable college

accomplishments. A 1990 Indiana All-Star, AP 1st team all-state and Parade Magazine

honorable mention All-American, she graduated with 1,125 career points at Penn and

Valparaiso high schools. Averaging 15.4 points and five assists per game as a senior, she

helped Valpo to a 22-1 record leading them to sectional and regional titles that season.

Scoring in double figures in every game she played at the University of Toledo, she scored a

school-record 1,919 career points, in addition to a school-record 659 career assists. Twice

named the Mid American Conference Player of the Year, she was also the three-time MAC

Tournament MVP and a two-time GTE Academic All-American on teams that won three

conference championships, made three NCAA Tournament appearances and one WNIT

appearance. She played professionally in Italy and in 2012 had her jersey retired at Toledo.

Earning a law degree from Toledo, she has been an independent legal consultant and

representative for professional and college coaches in the NBA, WNBA, internationally and

in high-major college basketball conferences. She resides in Whites Creek, Tennessee.

The Indiana Fever Silver Medal Award is presented to Bud Shippee. A 1970 graduate of

Seymour High School and 1975 graduate of Indiana State University, he has been the radio

play-by-play voice of Seymour High School sports since the fall of 1976 and has broadcast

over 2,400 high school football, basketball and baseball games. That includes more than

700 Seymour High School girls basketball games. He received the Virgil Sweet Service

Award from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association in 1999, was presented the “News

Media Award” from the Indiana Football Coaches Association in 2003 and received the

“Owl Service Award” from Seymour High School for his dedication, support and promotion

of SHS student athletes in 2014. He is a member of the Indiana Sportswriters and

Sportscasters Assocation.

The Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 17thAnnual Women’s Awards Banquet will be held

on Saturday, April 28, 2018. The day’s events will include a free reception at the Indiana

Basketball Hall of Fame museum that afternoon and a banquet that evening at the Primo

Banquet Hall in Indianapolis. Reservations are available online now or through mail order

in early 2018. Call the Hall at 765-529-1891, visit http://www.hoopshall.com/events or email

info@hoopshall.com for more information.

###

Note to Media: For more career information or contact