FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – From the snowflakes of the Summit City to the sand of the Florida shore, Saint Francis left for Daytona Beach on Tuesday afternoon as USF will play for the NAIA title on Saturday.

The Cougars are looking for back-to-back national championships. The top-ranked Cougars face no. 2 Reinhardt University at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

WANE-TV will be traveling with the Cougars. Check out Andy McDonnell’s reports from Daytona starting at 11 p.m. on Thursday evening.