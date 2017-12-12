TOTW: South Side Lady Archers basketball team

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side’s team isn’t about to go south.

The Lady Archers are off to their best start in program history as they are 9-0 including a comeback victory over Heritage Christian on Saturday. We are proud to honor South Side as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

That feeling when you earn #TOTW… 👏👏👏 to the South Side Lady Archers pic.twitter.com/pBIr61VPJQ — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) December 11, 2017

After being down by seven points with just over four minutes to play in the game against the Eagles, the Lady Archers made a furious comeback. Shamari Tyson hit clutch back-to-back threes to tighten the margin. Taniece Chapman gave South Side the lead late in the game and they would hold on for the victory, 66-64.

The impressive nature of this win is only amplified by the fact that Heritage Christian has clinched state titles in three of the past four seasons.

South Side faces undefeated Northrop on Friday night.