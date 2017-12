FORT WAYNE (IND.)- A vehicle fire on I-69 South, north of exit 316 for Union Chapel Rd caused traffic delays Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers tell NewsChannel 15 that the fire broke out around 6:00 a.m. The driver of the semi truck was able to get out of the cab before it became engulfed in flames. No injuries were reported.

Expect delays in the area as crews work to reopen lanes.