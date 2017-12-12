Rowland steps down as head football coach at New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – After 17 seasons leading his alma mater Jim Rowland is stepping down as head coach of the New Haven football program.

Rowland is New Haven’s all-time wins leader on the football field with a record for 115-80. That includes a 9-2 record this season. The Bulldogs won a share of the NE8 title this past fall and won the conference outright in 2016.

He has led the Bulldogs to four sectional title and one regional championship.

Rowland announced his resignation to his team this morning at New Haven.