Mayor Henry touts 2017 neighborhood improvements with a preview of 2018

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry used a Tuesday afternoon news conference summarizing neighborhood improvements made in 2017 to give a preview of some of the projects planned for 2018.

According to the City of Fort Wayne, $25 million was spent on neighborhood improvements in 2017 and $30 million is planned on projects for 2018.

While a complete list of 2018 projects won’t be announced until spring, the mayor touched on several that will be on that list. They include corridor improvements to North Anthony Boulevard, State Boulevard and Dupont Road. Neighborhood improvements are planned for Caribe Colony Community, Greater McMillen Park, Deerfield Estates, North Franke Park, Pine Valley and Lima Valley.

New sidewalks are in the works for Old Decatur and Hessen Cassel roads and the trail network will be expanded.

“Our commitment is to continue repairing and replacing aging infrastructure, but also to enhance public space and our neighborhoods, aesthetically,” said Shan Gunawardena, Director of the Public Works Division. “Many of our projects are comprehensive to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motor vehicles and to add green space and improve stormwater issues.”

2017 completed projects:

41.5 miles of asphalt resurfacing

5.7 miles of concrete reconstruction

9.2 miles of concrete walk

14 miles of concrete curb

11 miles of trail (hitting mile 100)

768 concrete ramps

3,000 faded traffic signs replaced

740 miles of painted roadway lines, crosswalks, curbs and turn arrows