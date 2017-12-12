Marijuana bust sparks legalization debate

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -Two public employees have been fired after being busted for growing marijuana in their home and accused of dealing it. Just how prevalent is the drug? Marijuana is legal in 29 states but is not in Indiana. Still, local police officers are taking it off the streets on a daily basis.

Last month, an officer smelled a strong odor coming from Todd and Michele Graft’s home. Later, police got a search warrant and found 47 plants, more than 10 pounds of pot and residue of THC honey oil. The two admitted to officers it was their growing operation.

For decades there has been debate over whether or not to make marijuana legal. Advocates argue it is a natural plant and contains ingredients that would help chronically ill people. Opponents said it is addictive and it could lead people to experiment with other drugs.

“It’s already legal in 29 states for medicine,” said David Kulp. “Not one of these states has rescinded in the 20 years since there’s been legal marijuana.”

David Kulp is a self proclaimed cannabis advocate. He is a part of the group NORML which advocates for legalizing medical and recreational marijuana. Kulp was one of many outraged by the couple’s arrest for the grow operation..

“It should be just like tomatoes or just like anything else you grow,” he said. “It’s just a plant.”

Jerri Lerch, Executive Director of the Drug and Alcohol Consortium of Allen County, said marijuana can be addictive.

“There are people who remember in their younger days, maybe decades ago, when they experimented with it and maybe nothing happened,” she said. “What a lot of our older folks don’t realize is that we’re not talking about the same substances.”

Lerch said in the 1970s, for example, marijuana may have contained 10 percent THC levels. Now, it is anywhere from 17-34 percent. She also said it is a gateway drug and could lead users to experiment with other drugs.

Sgt. Ron Galaviz of the Indiana State Police said troopers it is not uncommon to find other narcotics such as heroine, meth, and prescription medication after finding marijuana. He said,despite criticism of the state’s marijuana laws, officers are just doing their job.

“Whether it’s a hand rolled cigarette containing marijuana or a bundle of marijuana in the trunk, our troopers are bound by state law and their oath to enforce that,” he said.