ISP Trooper shot during pursuit in southern Ind.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana State Trooper was shot and a suspect is in custody, after an incident in southern Indiana Tuesday evening, according to ISP.

The trooper, who has not been identified, was grazed in the head, according to ISP Sgt. Tood Ringle.

The trooper is expected to survive.

WISH-TV in Indianapolis reported the shooting happened around 7 p.m. The Courier Journal newspaper in Louisville reported the incident happened while the trooper was involved in a pursuit. The trooper was rushed to a hospital in Louisville after the shooting.

The trooper is assigned to the Sellersburg district which includes several counties that border the Ohio River. Jeffersonville, where the incident occurred, sits just north of Louisville.

Update on Sellersburg District Trooper – The bullet reportedly grazed the trooper's head. His injury is not life threatening. Suspect is in custody. Our ISP family appreciates all the prayers! More info will be released later by @ISPSellersburg — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 13, 2017

Additional information about the incident or the suspect were not immediately available.

ISP was expected to release details early Wednesday morning.