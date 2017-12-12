Community shows support for Addison Agen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Signs around Fort Wayne and inside Concordia High School showed support for the hometown The Voice contestant Tuesday.

Addison Agen performed in the semi-final round of the singing competition Monday and waited to find out if she made the final round of four singers.

Signs were on display at The Embassy Theatre, Paint The Town Graphics, Holiday Inn on Coliseum Blvd. and several other businesses ahead of the results show.

Concordia students and staff sported shirts and posted signs supporting Addison in the halls of her high school.

“She’s herself,” teacher Lizette Pierce said. “She has a goal and she’s sticking to what she believes in and who she is. We’re really proud of her.”

Pierce talked with NewsChannel 15 about the pride she has in Addison. She took the 16-year-old to her first The Voice audition after hearing her sing the National Anthem at a volleyball game.

“That next day I let her know her singing really touched my soul,” Pierce added. “I told her that I would sponsor her or take her… do what ever it takes.”

Addison’s friends and classmates shared their excitement. “I think she’s doing phenomenal,” friend Tisby Critchley said. “I am so excited she got this far. I can’t wait to watch tonight.”

Critchley told Addison she hoped she gets to the final round.

“I’m hoping she moves on, but if she doesn’t, that’s okay too because I know great things are going to happen for her either way,” Critchley added.

The feeling was the same for Pierce.

“Hope for her to move on, but if she doesn’t, there’s a bigger, better plan for her.”