Carroll County couple subject of statewide Silver Alert

DELPHI, Ind. (WANE) – Two adults from Delphi are the subject of a statewide Silver Alert, according to Indiana State Police.

Delphi is located approximately 97 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.

83-year-old Ida Lane and 86-year-old Arthur Lane were last seen Tuesday in Delphi. Police said the Lanes are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical attention.

Ida is described as 5 feet, 100 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.

Arthur is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 170 pounds, with white hair and blues eyes.

Police said Ida and Arthur were last seen driving a 2006 light blue Ford Taurus with Indiana license plate 352LXE.

Anyone with information about Ida and Arthur Lane should contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department at (765) 564-2413 or call 911 immediately.