Bellmont students ring red kettle bells, find gold coin

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Several Bellmont High School students recently volunteered to assist the Salvation Army with its Red Kettle Campaign.

The students, from the Bellmont High School National Honor Society, helped out this past weekend, according to the school’s Facebook page.

At the conclusion of their volunteer work they discovered a gold coin inside one of the kettles that was left by an anonymous donor.

The school said the Salvation Army is appraising the coin but it’s believed to be worth around $1,200.

“We thank the general donor immensely,” the school said on Facebook.

The Salvation Army of Fort Wayne said Monday it was only 40 percent to its goal for the annual holiday campaign.