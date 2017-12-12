2 bodies found in south Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Two bodies were found in a south Fort Wayne home where police responded on a report of a barricaded subject.

Police responded just before noon Tuesday to the 2400 block of South Calhoun Street, near West Taber Street two blocks west of Ivan Lebamoff Reservoir Park, on a report of a barricaded subject there.

A Fort Wayne Police tactical team was on the scene but left after about 45 minutes. An ambulance and a Fort Wayne Fire truck remained at the scene.

When police went in, officers found two bodies, police spokesman Jim Seay told NewsChannel 15.

It’s not clear who the victims are or how they died.

Police have closed South Calhoun Street in the area.

NewsChannel 15 has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated once we learn more.