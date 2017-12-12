Addison Agen on to ‘Voice’ finals

LOS ANGELES (WANE) Addison Agen is headed to the final four of “The Voice.”

Addison, the 16-year-old Concordia Lutheran High School student who has powered through NBC’s singing competition with soulful performances and a connection with fans, advanced Tuesday night into next week’s finals. The singer-song writer that coach Adam Levine called a “unicorn” at the beginning of the show smiled and hugged her fellow competitors while her family and Levine cheered.

On Monday night, Addison sang the Joni Mitchell classic “Both Sides Now.” The performance persuaded Levine to say Addison personified “The Voice,” and the song rose to No. 2 on iTunes charts by Tuesday.

Throughout the competition, Addison has said competing at the end of “The Voice” for a shot to win the crown was a wild notion. Only until recently has the teenager allowed herself to consider it.

It’s now a reality.

RETWEET to congratulate @AddisonAgen on making it into the FINALS! We just couldn’t go another week without her beautiful soul. #VoiceResults — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 13, 2017

The winner of “The Voice” will receive $100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music.

Also advancing to the finals were Chloe Kohanski and Brooke Simpson.