12/12 Prep Basketball Recap

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Bishop Dwenger rallied to top DeKalb while Eastside swept a double header at their old gym on Throwback Night to headline Tuesday’s local prep basketball action.

Dwenger bested the Barons 49-38 despite trailing 23-18 at half. Trinity Clark led the Saints with 12 points while Hayden Smithey added 10. DeKalb’s Logan Kruse led all scorers with 16 points.

Down in Butler the Eastside girls beat Lakewood Park Christian 54-44 while the Eastside boys beat Lakewood 65-51. Caleb Ballentine scored 29 points to lead the Blazers in the nightcap.

BOYS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

BOYS: DEKALB 38 BISHOP DWENGER 49 (F)

BOYS: CANTERBURY 43 LEO 55 (F)

BOYS: CHURUBUSCO 48 EAST NOBLE 74 (F)

BOYS: EASTBROOK 62 NORWELL 70 (F)

BOYS: JAY COUNTY 49 YORKTOWN 29 (F)

BOYS: LAKEWOOD PARK 51 EASTSIDE 65 (F)

BOYS: NORTHFIELD 70 SOUTHERN WELLS 67 (F)

BOYS: PERU 60 TIPPECANOE VALLEY 36 (F)

BOYS: HAMILTON AT CENTRAL NOBLE PPD.

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

GIRLS: FORMER HERITAGE COACH CHERI GILBERT ELECTED TO INDIANA BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME; GILBERT LED HERITAGE TO STATE TITLE IN 1982 & WON 80 PERCENT OF HER TEAM’S GAMES

GIRLS: SOUTH SIDE’S TANIECE CHAPMAN SIGNS WITH GOSHEN COLLEGE; HEAR FROM TANIECE ON WANE.COM

GIRLS: CANTERBURY 48 CARROLL 73 (F)

GIRLS: EAST NOBLE 23 SNIDER 63 (F)

GIRLS: BELLMONT 58 BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 14 (F)

GIRLS: LAKEWOOD PARK 44 EASTSIDE 54 (F)

GIRLS: BLACKFORD 11 JAY COUNTY 71 (F)

GIRLS: NEW HAVEN 43 ADAMS CENTRAL 36 (F)

GIRLS: OAK HILL 45 WABASH 26 (F)

GIRLS: PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 42 DEKALB 57 (F)

GIRLS: SOUTHWOOD 50 BLUFFTON 69 (F)

GIRLS: WARSAW 32 COLUMBIA CITY 22 (F)

GIRLS: WEST NOBLE 68 WHITKO 32 (F)

GIRLS: FREMONT AT FAIRFIELD PPD.

GIRLS: HAMILTON AT CENTRAL NOBLE PPD.

GIRLS: WAWASEE AT BETHANY CHRISTIAN PPD.