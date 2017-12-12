12/12 Indiana A.P. Boys Basketball Poll

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Indpls Ben Davis (12) 4-0 354 2

2. S. Bend Riley (4) 6-0 332 3

3. Hamilton Southeastern 5-0 277 5

4. New Albany (3) 4-1 250 1

5. Warren Central 3-0 197 6

6. Floyd Central 4-0 187 NR

7. Zionsville 4-0 180 8

8. Bloomington South 4-1 115 9

9. Ft. Wayne North 4-2 110 4

10. Center Grove 5-1 63 NR

Others receiving votes:

Lawrence North 52. Brownsburg 47. Valparaiso 44. Jeffersonville 27. Lafayette Jeff 13. Lawrence Central 12. McCutcheon 8. Penn 6. Carmel 6.<

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Indianapolis Attucks(15) 4-0 372 1

2. Ev. Bosse (4) 3-0 340 2

3. Tri-West 4-0 274 4

4. Brownstown 4-0 236 6

5. Silver Creek 6-0 195 8

6. S. Bend Washington 4-0 155 9

7. Greensburg 5-0 148 10

8. Culver Academy 3-2 142 7

9. Indpls Brebeuf 3-2 95 5

10. NorthWood 3-2 66 3

Others receiving votes:

New Castle 62. Danville 54. Beech Grove 45. Northwestern 27. Mishawaka Marian 21. Evansville Memorial 13. Salem 8. W. Lafayette 8. Indpls Manual 7. Glenn 6. Sullivan 6.<

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Oak Hill (13) 5-0 364 1

2. Frankton (5) 5-0 350 2

3. Westview (1) 5-0 291 4

4. Covington 6-0 201 10

5. Tipton 5-1 186 T7

6. Shenandoah 4-1 142 T7

7. Linton-Stockton 4-1 131 3

8. Indpls Howe 3-2 124 6

9. Forest Park 4-0 102 NR

10. Andrean 3-2 77 5

Others receiving votes:

Southwestern (Jefferson) 64. Wapahani 58. Paoli 55. Milan 34. Heritage Christian 22. Indpls Scecina 16. Indpls Irvington 15. Eastern Hancock 12. Clarksville 8. LaVille 8. Monroe Central 7. River Forest 7. Michigan City Marquette 6.<

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Barr-Reeve (14) 4-0 364 1

2. Tri-County 4-0 314 2

3. Tindley (5) 4-1 300 3

4. University 6-0 273 4

5. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 4-1 227 5

6. S. Newton 5-0 170 7

7. Wood Memorial 3-1 123 6

8. Westville 4-0 74 NR

9. Gary 21st Century 4-3 67 8

10. Morristown 4-1 64 NR

Others receiving votes:

Lanesville 63. Hauser 59. Southwood 51. Washington Twp. 40. Lafayette Catholic 30. Christian Academy 14. Edinburgh 13. N. Vermillion 12. Covenant Christian 10. Springs Valley 6. Vincennes Rivet 6.<

