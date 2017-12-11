Woman arrested for the shooting of Defiance Co. man

DEFIANCE CO., Ohio (WANE) – A 52-year-old woman has been arrested for felony assault after police responded to a report of a man being shot. This all happened around 5 p.m. Monday.

Police said Linda Brandeberry-Osting was arrested at the scene. It happened in the 24-thousand block of Nagel Road in Defiance.

The victim, 52-year-old Mitchell Osting was flown to a hospital in Toldeo. Police said his condition is unknown right now.

The incident remains under investigation. Brandeberry-Osting will appear in court on Wednesday.