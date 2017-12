FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews are working to repair a water main on Lima Road, just south of Coliseum Boulevard.

Crews said the cold temperatures caused the ground to shift, breaking an 8 inch water main early Monday morning.

The southbound lanes of Lima are closed from Coliseum to Ice Way during the repairs. Wells Street is still open to traffic.

City officials said they hope to have the stretch of road back open early this afternoon.