Watch Addison Agen’s Top 8 ‘Voice’ performance

LOS ANGELES (WANE) Addison Agen of Fort Wayne sang for her life on “The Voice” on Monday night in the semi-finals of NBC’s singing competition.

The 16-year-old Concordia Lutheran High School student performed the Joni Mitchell classic “Both Sides Now.” Coach Adam Levine told her after the performance that win or lose, she personified “The Voice.”

Also Monday night, Addison sang with fellow contestant Keisha Renee in a duet performance of Sheryl Crow’s “Strong Enough.”

Addison will find out Tuesday night if she’ll advance to the finals of “The Voice.”

To vote for Addison:

1. The official The Voice app, available on the App Store or Google Play

2. Online at NBC.com or on Facebook

3. Through a Xfinity X1 set-top box with an active Xfinity subscription that includes NBC

4. Through iTunes by buying one of Addison’s song

5. On Apple Music by streaming one of her songs

6. On Twitter by using the hashtag #VoiceSaveAddison