USF’s Green, Ferrer, Harnish named AFCA All-Americans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – University of Saint Francis junior Justin Green has been named to the 2017 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) NAIA Coaches’ All-America First Team while quarterback Nick Ferrer and linebacker Piercen Harnish are second-team selections.

Green (Griffith, Ind. / Griffith H.S.) was an all-purpose position selection.

Ferrer (Westfield, Ind. / Westfield H.S.) is the Mid-States Football Association Mideast League Player of the Year, has thrown for 135 career TD passes while directing the top-ranked Cougars back to the NAIA Football Championship Series title game this Saturday in Daytona Beach, Fla.

Harnish (Ossian, Ind. / Norwell H.S.) is a three-time All-MSFA MEL First Team selection.