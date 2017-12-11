Power outage hits Whitley County

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) Portions of Whitley County, including Columbia City, experienced an extensive power outage Monday afternoon.

At one point, several thousand customers were without electricity.

According to a news release issued by the Columbia City Police Department, the outage involved AEP, Northeastern REMC and Columbia City Municipal Electric. The news release was issued because traffic signals across the county were affected.

Just before 5 p.m. the Northeastern REMC outage map indicated power had been nearly completely restored.