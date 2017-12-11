Police: Missing mom and child found safe

Related Coverage Family of missing woman and child hoping for the best

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne mother and her little boy have been found safe according to Fort Wayne police.

Elizabeth Ann Kohns and her 18 month old son Jackson Arthur Landin, were last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday and on Friday, police issued a news release asking for help in finding them to “ensure that both are safe and secure.”

Monday afternoon, Fort Wayne Police Department spokesman Michael Joyner said the two were found outside the department’s jurisdiction, but he couldn’t provide any further details. At the time of the request for help from the public, police believed the two were still in the Fort Wayne area.

